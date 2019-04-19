Sidney to hold ‘A Dream Come True’ prom event

SIDNEY — Sidney High School will hold its prom event on Saturday, April 27, in the Fort Piqua Plaza Grand Ballroom. The theme for this year is “A Dream Come True.”

Dinner will be served promptly at 6:30 p.m., with the dance commencing at 8 p.m., lasting until 11. The crowning of the king and queen will take place at 9:45 p.m.

An after-prom event will begin at 11:30 p.m., and will be held at Vandemark Farms.

Tickets are $10 for the dance only, and $30 for the dance and dinner.

Candidates for queen include Ava Money, daughter of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary; Madison Osborne, daughter of Tony Osborne and Dara Inman; Megan Piatt, daughter of Mike and Sandy Piatt; Elaine Wiesenmayer, daughter of Rob Wiesenmayer and Carmen Heintz; and Emma Wiford, daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Wiford.

Candidates for king include Patrick Acedera, son of Terence and Clarita Oldham; Andre Gordan, son of Tracy Williams; Josiah Hudgins, son of Charlice Hudgins; Keith Lee, son of Keith and Beth Lee; and Ratez Roberts, son of Danielle Landrum and Sanchez and Mindy McCutchins.