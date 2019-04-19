New Knoxville Council approves street improvements

NEW KNOXVILLE — Approval of an upgraded extension of Buckeye Street and paving of state Route 29 were topics at New Knoxville Village Council’s regular meeting earlier this month.

Donald A. Sommer, Inc., of Anna, was awarded a $405,093 project to extend and improve 800 feet of Buckeye Street in the village industrial park. The project will include installation of utilities and street paving.

Village Administrator Rex Katterheinrich said the project is expected to begin as soon as possible, with completion set for Sept. 1, 2019.

Katterheinrich also said ODOT District Seven planned a paving project with Barrett Paving to resurface state Route 29 south from the Shelby County line to the village corporation limit.

Barrett will also update handicapped accessibility of curbs. The work is set to begin June 5, and be completed July 31.

Council also approved a Bureau of Workers’ Compensation employee wellness reimbursement program overseen by Grand Lake Health. Katterheinrich said there would be no investment or cost to the village.

Mayor Keith Leffel gave the oath of office to two new fireman, Austin Albers and Greg Ballweg.

Council also approved the third and final reading of an ordinance annexing the Billy and Edith Henschen property, and a resolution adopting an update of the Auglaize County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, which was first adopted in 2010.

Council then moved to executive session to discuss wages and benefits. No action was taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

