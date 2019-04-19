Sidney Apostolic Temple to host blood drive

SIDNEY — The Sidney Apostolic Temple will help boost the blood supply during the Easter holiday season by hosting a community blood drive, Thursday, April 25, from 3 to 7 p.m., at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” insulated travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. To make an appointment online, visit www.DonorTime.com, or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC needs donors to help sustain the area blood supply during the Easter holiday weekend and spring break travel period. CBC is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors. Donors now have more opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at an increasing number of community blood drives.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org, or talk to an apheresis specialist, at 937-461-3220.