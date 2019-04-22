FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie fourth grade students had the opportunity to see an “energy bike,” presented during a visit from a Pioneer Electric employee.

According to the Ohio Energy Project website, “The Energy Bike provides an opportunity to demonstrate energy concepts in unique and memorable ways. It allows riders to experience their energy being transformed into light and heat. The Energy Bike also promotes energy conservation and teaches lighting technology as it compares LED (light emitting diode) and CFL (compact fluorescent) light bulbs to incandescent light bulbs. As the power consumption increases by turning on more bulbs or appliances, the bike becomes harder to pedal.”

The students were excited to see energy in action.

“They have been learning about sources and forms of energy, energy transformations, and conservation of energy,” said teacher Allison Frilling.

Pioneer Electric will also be visiting the Fort Loramie fourth grade students on May 3 for an electricity safety demonstration.