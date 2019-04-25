Churches plan GriefShare program

FORT LORAMIE — St. Michael and Sts. Peter and Paul churches will offer a GriefShare program Monday evenings, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. beginning April 29.

GriefShare is a 13-week program for adults, meeting once a week that has helped many people as they grieve the death of someone they love.

Sessions will be at the Parish Office Center, 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie. Each week, the group will watch a DVD and get helpful information from grief counselors and people who have experienced the loss of someone close to them. Discussion follows the programming; however, no one will be required to speak.

Participants should park behind the Parish Office Center and enter the side door. Bobby Bender and Judy Cook, of Fort Loramie, and Doug and Peggy Ware, of Jackson Center, will co-facilitate the sessions. The fee for the program has already been sponsored by previous GriefShare participants, so participation is free.

Registration is not required but is helpful. People can join the group at any point, yet coming to the first meeting and committing to the program is best. Call 937-295-2891, ext 106, or email rosem@nflregion.com for information or to register. Information is also available online at GriefShare.org.