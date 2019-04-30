Fort Loramie-UVCC FFA holds annual awards ceremony

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie-UVCC FFA held its annual awards banquet on April 11.

Attendees enjoyed a dessert after the banquet ceremony. Numerous FFA members also were awarded for participation in the Fort Loramie chapter this year.

This October, one outstanding member, Austin Meyer, will receive his American FFA Degree, joining an exclusive club of FFA members who have earned both state and American degrees.

In addition to Meyer’s American degree, six students will receive their State FFA Degree at the Ohio FFA Convention in May including Justin Putoff, James Keller, Nora Beresik, Mark Seger, Hannah Siegel and Jenna Pleiman.

Another achievement of the chapter this year was its ag technology and mechanical systems team won state and will compete at the National FFA Convention this October.

Nora Beresik obtained state runner up in the GrowMark Essay Contest, and she is a state finalist in the Veterinary Science Proficiency Award, competing at the State FFA Convention this May.

In the ceremony, the officers recognized some of the outstanding FFA members this year. For their work, the members received a custom engraved hickory plaque.

To conclude 2018-19 FFA Chapter year, former president Hannah Siegel delivered her retiring address, talking about how members owe much thanks to Adviser Matt Pleiman and other members. She also highlighted some of the best parts of this year and showed her appreciation for the Fort Loramie-UVCC FFA and the people who have helped make it a great chapter.

When one year in FFA concludes, new officers are elected for the upcoming year as the older ones leave their posts. New Fort Loramie-UVCC FFA Chapter President Justin Putoff delivered a speech, stating “I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds. This first line of the FFA Creed. This to me is the most important and defining part of the creed. It means that you as an FFA member are committed to helping others and doing what you say you are going to do, keeping your promises. My challenge to you fellow FFA members is to keep you promises, own up to your mistakes and help others achieve their goals.”

Hannah Siegel inducted the new 2019-20 officer team, which includes President Justin Putoff, Vice President Hannah Siegel, Secretary Nora Beresik, Assistant Secretary/UVCC Ambassador Kalei Welch, Treasurer Blake Holthaus, Reporter James Keller, Sentinel Leslie Allen and Student Adviser Jenna Pleiman. The adviser of the Fort Loramie FFA is Matt Pleiman.

The Fort Loramie FFA-UVCC is a satellite program of the Upper Valley Career Center.