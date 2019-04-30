Historical Society to hold Apollo 11 history event

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “Apollo 11 within the Context of 1969” by Dr. Benjamin Greene on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m., at the St. Marys Community Public Library, 140 S. Chestnut St., St. Marys.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is presented in cooperation with the 2019 Committee and the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission. A brief second-quarter business meeting for Historical Society will precede Greene’s presentation.

In the late-1960s, America’s image in the world suffered from a series of assassinations, race riots, and violent anti-war protests at home, and a seemingly endless war in Vietnam and the loss of strategic nuclear superiority abroad. The Apollo 11 moon landing and the goodwill world tour that followed provided a unique opportunity for the nation to restore its diminished prestige. This talk will place the Giantstep-Apollo 11 Presidential Goodwill Tour within international developments of 1969 and examine its influence on the image of the nation.

Greene is associate professor of history at Bowling Green State University, where he teaches courses in 20th century America and U.S. foreign relations. He is the author of Eisenhower, Science Advice, and the Nuclear Test-Ban Debate, 1945-1963 and numerous articles and book reviews on a range of topics related to America’s interactions with the world. His current research project examines the cultural Cold War, analyzing how events such as the Giantstep-Apollo 11 Presidential Goodwill Tour around the world influenced international attitudes about the United States, its citizens, and its policies. A retired Army officer, he has previously taught history at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York and the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

“Dr. Greene is a highly-regarded historian, whose expertise in 20th century history makes him an ideal presenter during this Apollo 11 anniversary year,” said Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber. “We hope that many folks will join us for what promises to be a fascinating program.”

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.