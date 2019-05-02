Village connection

OSGOOD — The next recycling grive will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. Items taken are paper slick paper and cardboard. These item are to be packed in paper bags, tied up or in cardboard boxes. cancelations are aired on WCSM. you can call Jude at 419-582-2554 for any questions or concerns.

• St. Nickolas, Osgood, will have bible Scholl on June 10-13. The theme is Take a Wilderness Adventure though the Sacraments with us. It will be held in the mornings from 9 until 11 a.m. in the church basement. This is for children 3-4 grade. Any volunteer grades 5-12 are very welcome. All may sign up at the churches entrances. Got questions. call Amy at 419-582-2150.