YWCA announces award nomination deadline

PIQUA — The deadline for nominations for the 23rd annual YWCA Women of Excellence and Young Woman of Tomorrow Awards is Wednesday, May 15, at 5 p.m., or postmarked on May 15.

Nomination forms are available at the YWCA Piqua, at 418 N. Wayne St., by phone at 773-6626, or by emailing Leesa Baker, at lbaker@ywcapiqua.com.

The awards, established by the YWCA in 1997, have been given annually to recognize women in Miami County who have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or in civic and community activities.

The honorees must reside, be employed, or be active in Miami County. An individual, a group, or an organization may submit nominations.

The Young Woman of Tomorrow honoree must be between 16 to 22 years of age as of May 15, 2019.

2019 honorees will be selected by a committee of impartial judges composed of men and women from throughout Miami County.

Awards will be presented at a Gala Luncheon on Thursday, October 17.