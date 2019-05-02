Moore name BGSU dean’s scholar

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University College of Business has announced that Carson Moore, a senior at Fort Loramie High School, has been selected as a dean’s scholar.

These scholars are students exhibiting exceptional academics, outstanding leadership skills, and engaged participation in their high school and community.

Moore also received the Alissa Czisny ‘09 Entrepreneurship Scholarship.

“Choosing dean’s scholars is highly selective, and we are pleased to select Carson,” said Ray Braun, Dean of the College of Business. “We look forward to welcoming Carson into the college of business.”

In high school, Moore is involved in FCCLA, Spanish Club, Old School History Club, National Honor Society, football, Boy Scouts of America, where he earned his Eagle Scout Award, and track.

Moore was the class president, a student council representative and an elementary student volunteer.

“I am honored to be selected as a 2019 dean’s scholar and look forward to starting my college experience in BG’s college of business,” Moore said.