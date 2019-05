Allison Roush, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike and Rodney Roush, and Lane Greiwe, of Qunincy, son of Jeromy and Season Greiwe, were crowned queen and king during Fairlawn’s prom events on Saturday, April 27.

