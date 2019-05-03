Piqua Public Library to host author

PIQUA — Mindy McGinnis will visit the Piqua Public Library on Saturday, May 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. She will be discussing her latest teen novel, “Heroine.”

Mindy McGinnis is a nationally-renowned Ohio author and Edgar Award-winner who writes across multiple genres, including post-apocalyptic, historical, thriller, contemporary, mystery, and fantasy.

While her settings may change, one can always count on McGinnis’ books to deliver grit, truth, and an unflinching look at humanity and the world.

About “Heroine”

When a car crash sidelines Mickey just before softball season, she has to find a way to hold on to her spot as the catcher for a team expected to make an historic tournament run. Behind the plate is the only place she’s ever felt comfortable, and the painkillers she’s been prescribed can help her get there.

Other books by McGinnis include, “Not a Drop to Drink,” “In a Handful of Dust,” “A Madness So Discreet,” “The Female of the Species,” “Given to the Sea,” “Given To The Earth,” and “This Darkness Mine.”

Registration for the event is not required.