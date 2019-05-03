Darke County Parks to offer bicycle rentals

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Bish Discovery Center, on Bishop Road, in Greenville, now offers bicycle rentals.

In an effort to make it even easier for residents and visitors to bike the Tecumseh Trail, bicycles were purchased from Countryside Bike Shop using a local grant from Harry D. Stephens Memorial, Inc.

These comfort cruiser-style bikes are available in two sizes, 26-inch and 24-inch. The 24-inch should be able to be ridden by older children aged 10 years and up, or smaller-framed adults.

“These bikes are a great unisex design for all activity levels with their “step-thru” design, allowing the rider to mount the bike without the need to swing a leg up and over the seat,” Chief Naturalist Robb Clifford explained.

“This same feature also allows for riders to stop the bike and stand with their feet flat on the ground, all while ensuring the rider is seated in an optimum riding position. They have a very comfortable ride and enough gears to allow you to easily cruise at whatever speed you desire.”

Rentals may be reserved online, at darkecountyparks.org, or by visiting the Bish Discovery Center. Rentals price is $5 per hour or $20 per day and may be rented during Bish Discovery hours. Rental fee must be paid by credit card and includes use of bicycle, helmet, and trail map.

Renters must be at least 16 years old. Cyclists are encouraged to bring water bottles.

Funding for the bike rentals was made possible by the Harry D. Stephens Memorial, Inc.

Bob Bitner, of Countryside Bike Shop, on Broadway, provided assistance to the Darke County Park District in selecting and purchasing the ideal bike for the district’s needs.

To contact the Darke County Park District regarding rentals and policies, contact the Bish Discovery Center, at 808-4120, or the park offices, at 548-0165.