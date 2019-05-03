Plans to add turn lane progress in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — During its April 22 meeting, New Bremen Council held a second reading of an ordinance to give a $62,000 contract to Choice One Engineering to create the design for adding a turn lane off state Route 274, in front of Crown Equipment’s Plant Four.

Also approved was a third reading of a resolution to accept $358,000 in 629 grant funds from the Ohio Development Services. The resolution signifies the village’s willingness to accept the funding, should they be awarded the grant.

The council also agreed to place a 2-mill EMS renewal levy on the November 2019 ballot.

A third reading was approved of an ordinance to accept Anthem Medical Insurance as the carrier for the village employees.

In his report to the council, Mayor Jeff Pape said that May 11 was the Clean-Up Day for the village. Hours start at 8 a.m. at the Public Works building.

Pape also thanked the local rotary for their help with the Easter egg hunt, which had to be moved inside due to inclement weather.

Village Administrator Chris Dicke said that the leaf collection truck was set to be delivered the following day. The truck had been repaired by Freightliner in Pennsylvania.

Council member Jacob Larger reported that March expenses for the village were $813,595 and income amounted to $1,327,465.

Due to a conflict with Memorial Day, the next council meeting was moved to Tuesday, May 28.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

