OSGOOD — Long-stemmed red roses will be sold after the Masses at St. Nickolas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star, on a donation basis this coming weekend, Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12.

• Healing Mass and breakfast will be held a St. Nickolas Church, Osgood, on Saturday, June 1, at 9:30 a.m. Please sign up at either church, St. Nickolas and St. Louis, by May 28.