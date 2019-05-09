YMCA Piqua offering “Saturday Night Live” event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, May 11, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The event will include an end of the school year celebration, swimming, gym games, at the Youth Center. Pizza, “decorate-your-own” donuts, and lemonade will be served.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull, at 440-9622, or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.