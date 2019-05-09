Chavez named Kiwanis ‘Teen of the Month’

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Alyssa Chavez their April 2019 “Teen of the Month.”

Chavez is a senior at Sidney High School with a 4.3704 GPA. She is the daughter of Andrew and Kenna Chavez, of Sidney.

Chavez participates in symphonic choir and has achieved high honors throughout her freshman, sophomore, and junior years.

Her extra-curricular and community activities include, tennis, musical, National Honor Society, student government, within which she was second vice president. Chavez is also the 2019 class president.

Chavez received the Coaches Award and the Jacket Spirit Award in volleyball and softball.

Chavez plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study architecture.