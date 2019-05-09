DAI to exhibit ‘Monet and Impressionism’

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute’s (DAI) next Centennial Focus Exhibition, “Monet and Impressionism,” opens this Saturday, May 11, and will be on view through August 25. This exhibition will feature a special Monet on loan from the Denver Art Museum.

“Monet and Impressionism” will provide a spotlight of 13 paintings highlighting Impressionism in France, including works by Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro, Pierre Auguste Renoir, Alfred Sisley, Frederick Frieseke, and Henri Matisse. This exhibition will explore Claude Monet’s remarkable influence on art.

The centerpiece of the Focus Exhibition will be three works by Monet: the DAI’s own Waterlilies (1903), the 1903 oil painting Waterloo Bridge, Sunlight Effect (effect de soleil), on loan from the Denver Art Museum, and the pastel Sainte-Adresse, View Across the Estuary (about 1865–1870), on loan from a private collection. “Monet and Impressionism” will also offer a rare opportunity to see the DAI’s delicate Degas pastel, After the Bath.

“We are thrilled to be able to present this absolute gem of an exhibition, which is based around Monet and the lasting achievements of the Impressionists,” said Jerry N. Smith, DAI’s Chief Curator. “It is a great addition to our year-long centennial celebration that we feel the community will really enjoy.”

The Dayton Art Institute’s showing of “Monet and Impressionism” is presented with support from supporting sponsors, the Linda Black-Kurek Family Foundation, Bill and Wanda Lukens, and Jerry and Patty Tatar, with additional support from Premier Health, PNC, and ELM.

“Monet and Impressionism” is free for members and included with the museum’s suggested general admission for non-members. The exhibition is organized by the Dayton Art Institute, and the DAI is its only venue.

In conjunction with the focus exhibition, the museum will present a Curatorial Conversations program with Chief Curator Jerry N. Smith on May 30. He will take a behind-the-scenes look at “Monet and Impressionism.” Conversation follows in Leo Bistro, where food and drink are available for purchase. Curatorial Conversations are free for members and included in either museum suggested general admission or special exhibition admission for non-members. Space is limited; advance reservations are encouraged.

For more information about the Dayton Art Institute and its centennial celebrations, please visit www.daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4ART (4278). Tickets for most Dayton Art Institute events, exhibitions and programs may also be purchased online at www.etix.com. Connect with the Dayton Art Institute on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest for additional information, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and exclusive offers.