NK Council moves forward with extension plans

NEW KNOXVILLE – New Knoxville Village Council moved forward on their plans for the Buckeye Drive extension in the village’s industrial park by approving an ordinance to procure funding to pay for the project.

The ordinance will allow the village to borrow $350,000 from First National Bank at an interest rate of 2.55 percent.

Village Administrator Rex Katterhenrich said the $405,093.20 project will extend Buckeye Drive by roughly 400 feet to the west and end in a cul-de-sac allowing connection with three lots at the end of the street.

The contractor, Anna-based Donald A. Sommer Inc., is expected to begin work sometime in June.

Katterhenrich also told council that Barrett Paving would begin their state Route 29 paving project for ODOT sometime in late June/early July. The project will grind down and replace the pavement from the Auglaize/Shelby County line to Moulton/New Knoxville road.

The council also approved a motion to allow Fire Chief Jerry Merges to sell old self-contained breathing apparatus and tanks for $4,400.

Also approved was the second reading of a resolution to adopt the Auglaize County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News.

