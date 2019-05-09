Registration open for ‘Confident Chicks’ youth event

VERSAILLES — Each year, Poultry Days hosts many events for high school and elementary students and this year there is an event just for middle school girls. “Confident Chicks” is an event for any girl going into fifth to eighth grades.

The event will be held on Friday, June 14, from 12 to 3 p.m., in the old high school gym in Versailles.

Girls will have a chance to participate in a service project, listen to a guest speaker, meet other girls during activities, and ask questions to the reigning “Miss Chick” court.

Early Registration, which includes a free t-shirt closes May 31.

To join the Confident Chicks Facebook group, search “Confident Chicks.”

The link for registration is located on the Facebook page or the Poultry Days website.

For more information or for answers to any questions, contact Elizabeth White, at confidentchicksnight@gmail.com, or 937-467-0114.

The 68th annual Versailles Poultry Days festival will be held June 14 through 16 and a full schedule can be located at www.versaillespoultrydays.com.