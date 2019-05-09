Grand Lake Hospice to sponsor garden planting, balloon release

ST. MARYS — The public is invited to join a Healing Memories Garden Planting and Balloon Release on Wednesday, May 22, at 5 p.m., sponsored by Grand Lake Hospice.

Those who wish to attend may meet at the High Street Shelter House in St. Marys to have a flower planting ceremony and balloon release in memory of loved ones.

Participants will have the opportunity to plant the flower in the garden or have the staff plant one for them.

Following the flower planting, there will be a prayer of dedication and a balloon release.

Cookies and drinks will be provided for a time of fellowship afterwards in the shelter house.

RSVP is required by calling 419-394-3387 ext 4035 in order to reserve a flower and balloon in honor of a loved one.