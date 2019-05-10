Loyd to speak at YWCA Connections group

PIQUA — The YWCA Connections group will feature Selena Loyd, executive director of the Miami County Veterans’ Services, at their luncheon program on Tuesday, May 21, at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, May 16, by calling the YWCA Piqua, at 937-773- 6626.

Loyd will speak on “Communications Across Differences,” which will help attendees hone skills needed to effectively communicate with co-workers, clients and others.

“Selena will share many ideas on better communication in the work place,” said Kyle Cooper, committee member. “Her program will definitely help increase our skills to improve how we deal with those we come in contact with at work.”

The YWCA is handicap accessible. The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others.

The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA.