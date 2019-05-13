Ohio Living to host ‘Moving Expo’

SIDNEY — Ohio Living Dorothy Love is one of 11 Ohio Living locations offering a “Moving Expo” on May 16, from 11 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

Preparing to move to a life plan community can be overwhelming, especially when your closest family lives at a distance. It can be hard to make decisions, and – once you do – even harder to get your family in agreement with them.

These decisions are about to get a lot easier. On May 16, experience the “Moving Expo” at any of Ohio Living’s 11 participating locations, including Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney.

Attendees and their family members can each attend the expo nearest to them. Information will be offered regarding various aspects of the moving process, and visitors will have the opportunity to discover Ohio Living’s lifestyle, and connect with local businesses that can help make the move easier.

The goal of the expo is to provide resources to help, as well as a set of shared experiences to talk over with family at a distance.

Speakers from Ask Amy Staging, and more, will be in attendance at the expo. Tours of the cottage and apartment homes will be offered, along with hors d’oeuvres prepared by expert chef’s of Ohio Living, and vendor exhibits.

More details and expo locations can be found at ohioliving.org.