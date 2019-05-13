Little Black Dress event supports women’s scholarships

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College held a third annual Girls’ Night Out Little Black Dress Celebration of Women’s Education.

Over 80 women were in attendance to support the event on April 17 at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. Many women in attendance were alumni of Edison State, and this event provided an opportunity for them to pay it forward and encourage other women to pursue their dreams.

“This year was special because we had the chance to honor the first scholarship recipient supported by this event,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

In the fall of 2018, the first full scholarship was awarded to Andie Emerick, of Troy, based upon her academic achievement and extracurricular activity.

Emerick attended the Upper Valley Career Center during her sophomore year of high school to become a certified cosmetologist. Today, Emerick is employed full-time at Giacomo’s Salon and Spa in Troy.

With a goal of one day owning her own salon in the Troy or Tipp City area, Emerick began pursuing an Associate of Applied Business degree in Entrepreneurship at Edison State in the fall of 2018. Emerick will continue to take classes online as she works full-time and is on track to graduate in 2020.

“Andie exemplifies the type of student we hope to continue to support with funds raised during future Little Black Dress events,” added Larson.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by over 30 local celebrity men who also served the evening’s hors d’oeuvres and dinner. Throughout the evening, attendees had the opportunity to raise additional funds by tipping the wait staff to sing, dance, and perform other unique talents.

Harris Jewelers sponsored a bling machine from which participants could win a gem stone. A cork pull was also held, giving the women an opportunity to take home a premium bottle of wine. All attendees were presented with a “swag-bag,” complete with a $50 gift card to Harris Jewelers and other gifts from sponsors.

The event was made possible by sponsors including Harris Jeweler; Edison State Community College; Dr. Doreen Larson; Benny Scott; Unity National Bank; Wayne Healthcare; Barclay’s–Downtown Piqua, Favorite Insurance Agency and Hamler–Gingrich Insurance Agency, Mary Kay by Kim Kiehl, Montage Café and Catering; Premier Health–Upper Valley Medical Center; and Winans Chocolates and Coffees.

Details about next year’s Little Black Dress event will become available after Jan. 1, 2020, at www.edisonohio.edu/LBD. The Edison Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.