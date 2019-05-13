Launch into summer at ‘Rocket Weekend’

WAPAKONETA — On May 18 and 19, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will hold its annual “Rocket Weekend” event.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore rocketry through multiple activities on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities will encourage all ages to develop an interest in science, math, and engineering. Free activities outside the museum include, water rockets, chemical rockets, and propulsion rockets. Those who complete all the activities will win a prize.

Visitors may join the museum and Wright Stuff Rocketeers at workshops to build and launch a rocket. Workshops times are Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 2 p.m., as well as Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 to 3 p.m. Registration price is $20, due at the time of registration, and preregistration is required. To register, call 419-738-8811, or contact outreach@armstrongmusuem.org.

The first virtual reality experience offered at the museum will take place on Sunday, from 12 to 4 p.m. The VR experience is sponsored by GA Wintzer & Son Co. An immersive space-themed experience is available to discover for only $2 after the price of admission.

Museum admission required to tour the museum. Guided tours offered throughout the weekend.

Check out armstrongmuseum.org or the Armstrong Air & Space Museum Facebook page for more information.