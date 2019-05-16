Dayton Art Institute to celebrate ‘Art Museum Day’

DAYTON — For the 10th anniversary year of Art Museum Day, the Dayton Art Institute will join the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) and hundreds of institutions across North America in offering great opportunities for our audiences on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

This year, the DAI will waive its suggested general admission and welcome visitors to the collection galleries free of charge on Art Museum Day. The museum will also offer a discount to the special exhibition For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design on Art Museum Day: buy one regularly priced adult ticket to the exhibition and get a second one free.

“Art Museum Day is a great opportunity to share the arts with the community, in conjunction with our ongoing centennial celebrations,” said Michael Roediger, Dayton Art Institute director and CEO. “There is no better time to celebrate the arts and recognize the importance that art museums play in communities across the country. Art Museum Day is part of the more than 100 happenings we have going on at the DAI this year in honor of our centennial.”

The DAI invites visitors to share their Art Museum Day experiences via social media, using the hashtags #ArtMuseumDay and #DAI100. Those posting and tagging Art Museum Day photos at the DAI will be entered for a chance to win four (4) tickets to the museum’s upcoming exhibition Our Century: Dayton Area Collects, opening June 29.

AAMD’s Art Museum Day is an opportunity to focus attention on the role of art museums in North America. The initiative is an extension of the International Council of Museums’ (ICOM) International Museum Day, a global program embracing all different types of museums. Last year, DAI—along with more than 150 other AAMD member museums of varying sizes across the United States, Canada, and Mexico—participated in Art Museum Day.

A comprehensive list of participating AAMD member art museums will be available on the AAMD website. Note that while AAMD’s Art Museum Day and ICOM’s International Museum Day are formally held each year on May 18, some institutions shift their events to adjacent dates.

“It is so terrific that the Dayton Art Institute will join so many peer institutions to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this important initiative,” said Christine Anagnos, Executive Director of AAMD. “Art Museum Day brings institutions and communities together to experience great art and special programs. And every year, I enjoy just as much the opportunity to follow along with visitor’s #ArtMuseumDay posts, reflecting the ways in which they engage with art and art museums, and appreciate the diversity of human creativity.”

For more information about the Dayton Art Institute and Art Museum Day, please visit www.daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4ART (4278). Tickets for most Dayton Art Institute events, exhibitions and programs may also be purchased online at www.etix.com. Connect with the Dayton Art Institute on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest for additional information, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and exclusive offers.