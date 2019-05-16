Wells named New Bremen athletic director

NEW BREMEN — Chad Wells was named the new athletic director at the New Bremen Board of Education Wednesday night. He will be replacing retiring AD Gary Jones.

Wells currently is a teacher and head varsity baseball coach at New Bremen Local Schools.

Superintendent Jason Schrader said he will be working with current Jones during the 2019-2020 school year for transitional purposes.

In the past, Wells had served as athletic director and assistant varsity baseball coach at Fort Loramie Local Schools. Schrader said Wells will continue in his teaching responsibilities and that he would be head administrator when top administration is out of the building.

In his report to the board, Schrader said that the 2019 Fund Drive for the New Bremen Education Foundation resulted in 73 scholarships. He said approximately 40 local and regional scholarships would be awarded to students.

He also said the latest virtual tour of the new elementary school will be available Thursday on Facebook, Twitter, and the school district website.

The Fairground Farm Auction of buildings was successful, Schrader said, and repairs were planned for the athletic stadium arch, with some steel replaced and masonry repaired.

Elementary School Principal Diane Kramer said that all state testing was completed the first week in May. Test results are expected to be online June 3, with a report mailed to families July 24.

Kramer said that summer school will be offered in both June and July for students in current grades K-3.

High School Principal Marcus Overman said the student master schedule is almost complete and that underclassmen should be going home with a tentative schedule next week.

He said Alli Wilker will be competing at the National Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America in Anaheim, California, after receiving first place at the state level FCCLA competition. He also said the high school concert band received a superior rating at the State Band Competition.

Finally, Overman received the board’s permission to add nicotine testing to the drug testing administered randomly to students.

Technology Director Brian Puthoff reported that the One-To-One project to eventually have Chromebooks for each student will be begin with incoming freshmen during their freshman orientation on Tuesday, July 23, and to 5th graders on Meet The Teacher Night on August 12.

He said the policy on use will be reviewed at those times. The technology fee for Chromebook use will be $60.

Jones reported that now that the Cardinal Campaign had raised $400,000, they will begin Phase 1 of additions at the Cardinal Booster Center, adding a junior high weight facility, restroom, training area and cold storage for track equipment.

Jones also said several coaching positions still need to be filled, including boys’ golf coach, assistant cross country coach, junior high cheerleading advisor, varsity assistant, junior varsity, and 7th grade for boys basketball.

The AD also said the school may need to raise season pass prices for the 2019-2020 school year because of rising costs for transportation, officials, and equipment.

Resident Kyle Schmiesing spoke to the board about the need to use the $46,000 state funds provided for the gifted program to educate New Bremen teachers so that there is no need for outside agencies.

The board approved the roster of 65 seniors for graduation pending each student’s attainment of the required number of end-of-course exam points and completion of courses. Graduation is set for Sunday, May 26.

A Memorandum of Understanding with the New Bremen Teachers Association was approved to add a supplemental position of bowling head coach and assistant head coach.

The board approved general fund payments of $73,352.21, lunchroom fund payments of $9,904.19, and approved the transfer of $480 to the OHSAA Tournament Fund due to New Bremen schools hosting sectional tournament games baseball and softball.

The board also approved contracts for changes in salary placement, community-filled supplemental contracts, non-teaching employment, employment of summer workers, and extended time contracts.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

