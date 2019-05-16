Petersen, Hoying awarded in photo competition

TROY — Locals Paul Hoying and Julie Petersen were recognized for their work within the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s 11th juried photography exhibit, “Through Our Eyes 2019: Life in the Miami Valley.”

Petersen, of Sidney, was awarded “best of show” for her work titled, “Fog Chaser,” and Hoying, of Anna, placed third within the ruralscape category for his work titled, “Under the Stars.”

The opening reception and presentation of awards was held on Sunday, May 5, at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The exhibit will run through June 23, 2019. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Prizes were awarded for best of show, first, second, third place and honorable mention in each of the five categories. The cash awards totaled $1,800.

This year’s jurors, Timothy Wells and Diana Thompson, chose 26 winning photographs from 120 entries by 48 talented photographers.

“Through Our Eyes 2019” is sponsored by The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau, Friends of Hayner, and Tipp Vision Center.