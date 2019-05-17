Edison presents student magazine

PIQUA — Gabriella Clingman, editor-in-chief of the spring semester Edison State Community College “Words From Within,” a student literary/art magazine, emceed the May 4, 2019, unveiling of the publication to a receptive audience.

The spring publication included work from several Edison students, including local Ruslan Maksimov, Sidney.

Other students who contibuted work to the publication include Mindy Bach, of Tipp City; Anthony Bowen, of Piqua; Gabriella Clingman, of Pleasant Hill; DiAnne Doss, of Urbana; Shelley Fisher, of Troy; Taylor Ganger, of Troy; Jennifer Helman, of Piqua; Jennie Hoehn, of Portland, Oregon; Makylie Killian, of Piqua; Audrey McWhorter, of Troy; Sabrina Liette, of Pleasant Hill; Jayce Lovett, of Greenville; Audrey McWhorter, of Troy; Aliece Rusch, of Troy; and Tyler Royer, of Piqua.

“’Words From Within’ was created, complied, and produced by Edison State students,” Clingman said. “I was privileged to work with Taylor Ganger, Mindy Bach, and Rylan Quinlan on the magazine editorial board, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished. We tried new methods to encourage student submissions and as a result we have included even more art and stories in this second edition. ‘Words From Within’ is a wonderful showcase of Edison State students’ talent, and I expect it will grow even more in its third edition.”

Publication advisor Dr. Vivian Blevins commented about the importance of the May 4 introduction of the publication.

“The program provided an important venue for students to share with each other and the audience the origins of their creative visions and how they were able to turn those ideas into photographs and literature,” Blevins said. “I am proud of the independence of our students in handling all aspects of this production, including working with the printer, Genesis Graphics of Troy.”

Edison State professors Greg Clem and Steve Marlowe served as judges for the spring publication. Shelley Fisher’s photograph of Korean War veteran Weldon Oakley won first place in the art competition, and Makylie Killian’s poem, “Mend Curses” won first place in the literature division. Each winner was recognized with a gift of $50 from an anonymous donor.