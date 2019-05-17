Lockington Fire Department to host barbecue dinner

LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the Firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, on Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. until they are sold out.

Dinners are $8 each and will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips, and a roll.

Dinners will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis and guests may dine in or carry out their meals.

Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment to protect area citizens and their property.

For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams, at 937-606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the firehouse, at 937-773-5341.