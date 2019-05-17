YWCA to host Medicare update program

PIQUA — An Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) community liaison will present a Medicare update program at the YWCA Piqua on Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public, and a YWCA membership is not required.

Information about traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (HMOs, PPOs and PFFSs) along with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D) will be presented.

The presentation will be followed by questions and answers and, if time permits, a one-on-one time for questions will take place. The beginning of the Medicare insurance enrollment period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those about to turn 65, or those already enrolled in Medicare, to get questions answered,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA executive director. “We are pleased that an OSHIIP liaison from the Ohio Department of Insurance will be with us for this very informative program.”

Those interested in attending are asked to call the YWCA, at 773-6626, to register. For more information, stop at the YWCA Piqua, at 418 N. Wayne St. The YWCA is handicap accessible.