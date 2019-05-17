F.I.S.H. honors volunteers

SIDNEY — F.I.S.H. of Shelby County recently held their annual volunteer appreciation luncheon.

F.I.S.H. is an all-volunteer organization that provides food, medicine, clothing, personal care items, steel-toed or skid resistant shoes, and other necessities to those in need throughout Shelby County.

Several volunteers were acknowledged for their years of service in the organization, including Lois Reithman, 37 years; Phyllis Serr, 36 years; Sandy Gepfrey, 30 years; Sue Wilding, 28 years; Doris Brock, 23 years; Fran Gehret, 22 years; Carol Brecount, Shirley Cotterman, and Laura Mae Voisard, 21 years; and Donna Gross and Audrey Zimpher, 20 years.

Mary Bensman, of Sidney, was honored with the “Angel Award” that is given to an outstanding volunteer each year.

Several board members of F.I.S.H. were re-elected for 3-year terms and a new board member was voted in; Laura Mae Voisard, of Sidney.

The statistics of the number of individuals and families that were assisted by FISH during 2018 were shared. After a short meeting, a soup and salad lunch was enjoyed, catered by The Spot.

Special guests were Mark Harrod and Mitch Rank, representing Special Olympics.

In addition to explaining what happens to the items that F.I.S.H. cannot sell in the thrift shop and which are donated to Special Olympics, the men shared their love and enthusiasm for the Special Olympics program in Shelby County.

Their presentation included information about the different sports that are currently part of the Special Olympic games, as well as activities that have included other groups such as the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

The luncheon was held at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, in Sidney, with Pastor Harry Peterson providing prayer and assistance with set-up, sound and video equipment.

New volunteers are always needed at F.I.S.H. — especially those who can give time on a regular basis.

F.I.S.H. is located at 1128 W. Michigan Ave., in Sidney, 492-1760.