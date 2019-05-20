Tipp City Area Arts Council accepting artwork

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will accept artwork from students in kindergarten through grade 12, in Tipp City Schools and adjacent districts, through Friday, May 24. Art may be delivered, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., to Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25A.

Art should conform to this year’s theme, “Tick-Tock! Anything to do with Time.”

For more details and to obtain an entry form, visit www.tippcityartscouncil.com/student-art-contest.html.

The public is invited to view the art exhibit and enjoy an artist reception provided by Randall Residence and The Arts Council, at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, at Randall Residence.

Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. The student art, as well as art submitted by residents of Randall Residence, will be displayed through June 26.

For questions, contact Gina Duncan, at tcaacstudentartcontest@gmail.com.