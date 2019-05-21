Lemly, Moeller graduate from Ohio Dominican

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University officially welcomed more than 230 graduates into its alumni family during the University’s 111th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11. Graduates were joined by hundreds of family and friends in Alumni Hall.

Local residents within the ODU class of 2019 include Kellie Lemly, of De Graff, who received her MED; and Megan Moeller, of New Bremen, who received her MED.

Sr. Margaret Ormond, OP, president of the Dominican Academy and former prioress of the Dominican Sisters of Peace, ODU’s founding congregation, delivered the keynote address.