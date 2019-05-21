Canal Music Fest details announced

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council is gearing up for the 10th Annual Canal Music Fest. This year’s event is presented by Edison State Community College and Thrivent Financial Associate Matt Buehrer, and will feature two bands, Stranger, and Dogs of Society—The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute.

The Fest will be held on Saturday, June 8, beginning at 7 p.m., at City Park, in Tipp City. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5:00 p.m. Vendors will include McNasty’s, Pa’s Pork, Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza, Sam & Ethel’s, Susie’s Big Dipper, and more.

On stage at 7 p.m. will be a local favorite, Stranger, featuring Tipp City’s own Zack Nelson. The feature act, Dogs of Society–The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute, based out of St. Louis, Missouri, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

The Canal Music Fest is free and open to the public. 50/50 raffle tickets will be available for purchase. No coolers or backpacks permitted.

Fest-goers may enter from Parkwood Drive, where free parking will be available. Additional information and directions can be found at www.canalmusicfest.com or at facebook.com/CanalMusicFest.

Additional event sponsors include Joseph Airport Toyota/Hyundai, Regal, Drake Family Fund, Favorite/Hamler-Gingrich Insurance, Premier Health, and Randall Residence–Tipp City.