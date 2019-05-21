Community Foundation awards $45k to local organizations

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County Board of Trustees recently awarded $45,000 to several local organizations through its Spring Community Grants program.

The grants were awarded to not-for-profit groups based upon submitted proposals.

Most grants were supported by the Community Impact Fund, a general granting fund. A small number of grants were awarded by the Shelby County Medical Services Fund and the Roscoe Beanblossom Fund, which focuses upon youth projects.

Catholic Social Services, the Shelby-Sidney Bicentennial committee and Wilson Health Foundation each received $10,000 grants.

Catholic Social Services piloted a program for mental health counseling in Jackson Center Schools and will be expanding the service to Houston with the help of the grant.

The Shelby-Sidney Bicentennial committee’s grant will construct a mobile museum that will travel to local festivals, showcasing our county’s history and future.

Wilson Health Foundation received support for its effort to purchase two 3D mammography units.

Bridges Community Action Partnership received $2,500 to provide temporary housing and services to those who are homeless in Shelby County.

SafeHaven was awarded a total of $1,500 from the Right Hand Fund and the Community Grants program to provide field trips and overnight retreats for individuals with addiction or mental health issues.

Raise the Roof for the Arts received $2,500 for its Backstage Block Party on June 15.

Grants supporting youth were funded. Support of $1,000 for each Pioneer Day for county fourth-graders and Civil War Day for local eighth-graders was given to the Shelby County Historical Society.

The Shelby County Workforce Partnership received $4,000 to purchase a 3D printer for hands-on learning.

Wilma Valentine Childcare was granted $3,250 to support tuition of preschool children living within the Sidney City Schools district.

The next deadline to apply for the Foundation’s Community Grants is August 7.

Organizations may learn how to apply by viewing the Community Grant Guidelines on the Community Foundation of Shelby County website, at www.commfoun.com.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County administers more than 170 charitable funds established by local residents and organizations and that benefit a wide range of charitable purposes. To make a gift to the Community Impact Fund that will increase available grant dollars, please contact The Community Foundation of Shelby County office, at 937-497-7800, or visit the website, at www.commfoun.com.