Edison pins nursing grads

PIQUA — Elizabeth Deats, of Sidney; Brooklyn Flora, of Botkins; Joslyn Gebby, of Houston; Caitlynn O’Meara, of Sidney; and Mollie Roe, of Sidney, were among the 26 nurses who were pinned during a ceremony at Edison State Community College, May 8.

The pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the graduate nurse is presented to family and friends as a professional who is about to practice nursing, and the graduate is usually “pinned” by the faculty members who have worked with the students throughout their course of study. Each school has a unique pin, which serves as a symbol of the successful completion of a rigorous curriculum, which prepares its graduates to administer to the sick and injured and promote health through the practice of nursing.

Edison State alumna and adjunct professor Tanita Brock, MSN, RN, delivered a keynote address commending the graduates for the work they put forth to receive their diplomas.

Each of the 26 graduates had the opportunity to submit a word of thanks to those who have supported their education, which was read by Susie Wise, associate professor of nursing, as they received their pin from an Edison State nursing faculty member. Many used the opportunity to share individual stories of sacrifice and triumph over adversity, the bonds that were formed between classmates and the sincere appreciation held for the Edison State nursing faculty.

During the ceremony, Wise announced her retirement from Edison State.

“After 27 years of teaching nursing at Edison State Community College, this is my last pinning ceremony,” she said. “Working at Edison State all this time has been a joy. Edison State is a really good place to work, the faculty and staff really care about the students and put them first. This is one of the reasons I think we have such a great program.

“For you students; you kept me engaged and excited. I have two thoughts to leave you with: do what’s right when no one is watching and look for opportunities to make your patients and families feel safe and cared for.”

Graduates of the program will move on to the next phase of their career, which involves taking the registered nurse licensing exam and seeking employment.

Applications for Edison State’s Registered Nursing program are currently being accepted for spring semester 2020. For more information about the program, visit www.edisonohio.edu.