Entries open for hot air balloon contest

WAPAKONETA — The 2019 Celebration Committee is hosting a contest for Auglaize County students and will award the winners a ride in a hot air balloon with an accompanying adult.

The Committee is organizing the celebration of the Apollo 11 Mission, during which Auglaize County’s own Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon.

One of the oldest ways people have soared through the air is in hot air balloons. One of the events the committee is presenting is a balloon rally on July 12 and 13. During the event, 11 balloons will ascend from the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. Two lucky students from Auglaize County, accompanied by a parent or other adult guardian, will take a ride in one of these balloons.

One ride, on July 12, will be given to a student now in first through sixth grade. The second ride, on July 13, will be given to a student in seventh through 12th grade. Both students will be accompanied by a parent or other adult guardian.

To enter, students should write about why a ride in a hot air balloon would be inspiring for them. First- through sixth-graders should write up to 75 words, and seventh- to 12th-graders should write up to 150 words.

Students are required to use their own words and to hand write their entry.

Students must also include the following: their name and address; school and the grade they are now in; and the name of the parent or guardian with his/her phone number and email address. Students must attend school in Auglaize County to enter. Each student may submit only one entry.

Entries should be mailed to John Zwez, Balloon Rally Chair, c/o Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 208, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895, postmarked no later than June 1. The best entries (and two alternates) will be selected, and winners will be announced by June 22.

Those with questions may contact Rachel Barber through the First on the Moon Facebook page or by emailing wallpaperproject@bright.net.