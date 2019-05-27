Alumapalooza 10 comes to Jackson Center

Airstream’s Alumapalooza is coming to Jackson Center May 28 through June 2, 2019.

This marks the 10th consecutive year the event has been held in Jackson Center and is held in conjunction with the Jackson Center Community Days.

This year, an estimated 100-plus travel units with several hundred occupants will roll into Jackson Center for the event.

The list of activities is long and diverse; some will be much like years past, including numerous cookouts, bike rides, and scavenger hunts, but there will be a host of new things to do.

While there are numerous forms of entertainment and other activities planned, there are also several practical hands-on workshops and seminars designed to help attendees learn more about how to maintain their travel trailers.

Things like improving your water quality, changing an Airstream tire/tire pressure monitoring, solar power/measuring battery usage, boon-docking power secrets, and riveting techniques are just a few of the workshops planned with many others like Dutch-oven cooking, CPR training, and how to maintain/troubleshoot and repair battery, electrical, and propane systems.

There will also be daily tours of the manufacturing plant and yoga classes every morning at 7:30 a.m. There will also be a happy-hour in the main tent and an open grill for all those who wish to use the free service.

Daily tours offer those in attendance a chance to see how the trailers are built from the ground up. Tourists and other visitors also have the opportunity to tour the assembly lines and various production areas to see how their units are fabricated.

Alumapalooza organizers will again hold Relay for Life Barbecue Chicken Dinner, with all proceeds going to the Shelby County Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. There will also be a “Gong Show” fundraiser for charity.

For more information visit, www.alumapalooza.com/event-program, www.alumapalooza.com, www.facebook.com/alumapalooza, or call 813-200-8877, or the Airstream Inc. direct line, at 877-596-6111.