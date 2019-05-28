JC Queen, Little Miss Pageant candidates named

JACKSON CENTER — Candidates for the 2019 Queen & Little Miss Pageant have been announced. The pageant will be held Thursday, May 30, at the Jackson Center School, and tickets are $3.

The candidates for Queen include, Bailey Boss, daughter of Brenda and Tom Boss; Riley Jackson, daughter of Anthony and Stephanie Jackson; and Rachel Sailor, daughter of Rick and Tina Sailor.

Boss is sponsored by Back Room Executives, Jackson is sponsored by Ashley Elizabeth Photography, and Sailor is sponsored by Heads Up Salon.

Candidates for Little Miss include, Abigail Regula, 7, daughter of Amber and Chris Regula; Addilyn Haas, 6, daughter of Morgan and Nate Haas; Claire Morris, 7, daughter of Jeff and Amy Morris; Marian Gregory, 7, daughter of Lisa and David Gregory; Alayna Gonzales, 6, daughter of Tony and Angie Gonzales; Lexi Montague, 6, daughter of Tammy and Chris Montague; Camdyn Osysko, 6, daughter of Ryan and Ashley Osysko; Hadley Lindeman, 6, daughter of Gail and Mike Lindeman; and Harper Copeland, 6, daughter of Marc and Abby Copeland.