Piqua Library to offer internet, computer classes

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library has announced plans to offer internet and computer basics classes.

Internet 101: The Basics class will be held in two sessions, on Wednesday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 26, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., with time afterward for additional help and assistance.

Employment Service Professional Barbara Nicodemus, of the OhioMeansJobs Center for Miami County, will teach the computer basics in two class sessions. Topics will include powering up, creating and navigating email, job searching and applications, as well as social networking.

Those interested should plan to attend both sessions. For adults only. Pre-registration is required.

To register, contact the OhioMeansJobs Miami County Center, at 2040 N. County Road 25A, in Troy; call 937-440-3465 and ask for Barb, or email Barbara.Nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.