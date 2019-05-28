CBC seeking donations following severe weather

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O positive blood and is calling on donors for help. Emergency room usage at area hospitals was especially high during the Memorial Day weekend and the supply has been further challenged by the damaging tornadoes that struck the Miami Valley Monday night.

Storm damage has forced the cancellation of the Aley United Methodist Church blood drive scheduled today in Beavercreek and other blood drives are reporting cancelled appointments.

CBC is asking people who are type O to donate blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St. Donors can visit www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE to schedule the best time to donate.

The Dayton CBC Donor Center is under a water boil advisory and is experiencing low water pressure but is operating at full capacity.

People in good health, age 17 and over (age 16 with signed parental consent) can give blood.

Type O positive is the most common blood type (37 percent of the population) and is therefore needed by many patients. Type O positive is the universal blood type for all positive RH factor (O, A, B, and AB positive) patients.

CBC has a limited number of community blood drives scheduled this week due to the holiday period. CBC is asking donors to support these blood drives and to keep appointments if possible to help replenish the blood supply:

• Wednesday, May 29

First Presbyterian Church in Troy

20 S. Walnut St., Troy

2 to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, June 1

Oakwood Community Center

105 Patterson Road, Oakwood

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church

7505 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc.

500 Wagner Ave., Greenville

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.