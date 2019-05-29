LIMA — Rhodes State College has released its dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Local students named to the list include Kyler Klingler, of DeGraff; Ashley Bower, of Minster; Debra Paul, of New Bremen; Jonathon Tipton, of Minster; Holly Boyd, of Anna; Nicole Smith, of Anna; Emily Alexander, of Fort Loramie; Shaelyn Goubeaux, of Houston; Kara Maier, of Houston; Jarrod Lee, of Jackson Center; Ethan Zorn, of Jackson Center; Abby Dickman, of Maplewood; Alicia George, of Russia; Nicholas Paulus, of Russia; Meredith Bayliff, of Sidney; Katie Lewis, of Sidney; Jenna Winner, of Sidney; Christopher Grillot, of Versailles; Emily Marshal, of Versailles; and Shianna Bower, of Minster.