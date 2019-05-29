OSU Lima and Rhodes State announce energy results

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima, along with its co-located partner Rhodes States College, has completed the 2018-2019 year and earned special recognition in the “Strongest Energy Team” for the campus’ participation in AEP Ohio’s Continuous Energy Improvement Program to improve energy efficiency.

“As public institutions serving the people of Ohio, it is our duty to search out and implement best practices that result in the efficient use of our limited natural and fiscal resources and model those best practices,” said Dr. Tim Rehner, dean and director at Ohio State Lima.

CEI helps participants apply principles and practices of continuous improvement to implement strategic energy management that may help reduce their electricity usage by 3-5 percent annually with little to no capital investment. Plus, AEP Ohio provides a total incentive of $0.02 per kWh saved. Business customers served by AEP Ohio are eligible to participate.

Over the course of the reporting period, the Lima campus saved 488,000 kWh of energy compared to the predicted energy usage based on energy usage over the past three years. That is a 6 percent change. Participation in the CEI program has resulted in a $58,905.28 energy cost avoidance through rebates and savings in energy costs over the measurement period, which was April 2018-March 2019.

“In addition to the successful completion of the program, the campus has earned special recognition for ‘Strongest Energy Team’ for the sustained work to engage the student body and employees in energy savings,” said Dr. Cynthia Spiers, interim president at Rhodes State College.

Early in the reporting period, the campus formed an Energy Team to further university strategic and sustainability goals. The team includes members from the facilities department and the Sustainability Committee.

Some of the activities that resulted in the decline in usage include continuous improvement of the HVAC systems across campus, ongoing additions of occupancy sensors, change to direct digital control and scheduling of HVAC systems, and continuing upgrades and replacement of light fixtures with LEDs. The Sustainability Committee has also led an awareness campaign to reduce or eliminate space heaters on campus. While the campus has one primary AEP Ohio meter, all the main campus buildings are equipped with energy-monitoring submeters.

Savings from the successful completion of the energy efficiency program will be used for building infrastructure improvements. The campus partners plan to continue efforts to lower energy usage through joint initiatives and awareness campaigns.