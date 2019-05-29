Anna students compete at state science day

COLUMBUS — Seventy-six students from 17 local school districts recently competed successfully at the Ohio Academy of Science State Science Day held at The Ohio State University in Columbus on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Students competing from Anna were Emma Meyer, Ethan Huecker, Molly Batchelder, Mckenzie Bertsch, Brianna Holtzapple, Taylor Kauffmann, and Sierra Williams.

Receiving superior ratings from Anna High School were Ethan Huecker and Molly Batchelder.

Receiving special awards from Anna were Molly Batchelder, Stone Laboratory Scholarship; Brianna Holtzapple and Taylor Kauffman, Governor’s Award for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research, Ohio Education Fund — first place. They received $100 with this award.

The students’ science teacher at Anna High School is Vicki Quinter.

Approximately 1,100 students from across the state participated in the all-day event with a total of one-half million dollars distributed as scholarships and awards.

Students exhibited projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which they worked on from last September through February of this year.