Lake Campus to host reunion

CELINA — Attendees and alumni from the Western Ohio College, Western Ohio Branch Campus, and the Wright State University – Lake Campus, classes 1962-1971, are invited to a reunion on Sunday, June 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., in James F. Dicke Hall at Wright State University – Lake Campus.

“The event will feature archives from the early days of the university, allow for plenty of time to reminisce about the early days of the campus, and an overview of the Lake Campus of today,” said Kip Wright, Lake Campus Alumni Network President.

Please RSVP for the event by emailing Gretchen Rentz, gretchen.rentz@wright.edu, or calling 419-586-0336.