Johnston Farm to hold opening day

PIQUA — Saturday, June 1, is the opening day for the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency’s 2019 season. Through the end of August, the site is open, Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday hours are noon through 5 p.m.

Each day that the site is open there are guided tours of the Johnston Home, and three scheduled rides on the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua. The Indian and Canal Museum is also open throughout the day.

This year, the museum is featuring a new exhibit by the Piqua Public Library titled, “Piqua in Print,” that traces the history of newspapers (before the internet) through the years.

The Johnston Farm & Indian Agency will present the following special events that will bring an added emphasis on a variety of its history:

• Family Days at the Johnston Farm on Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, 2019, noon to 5 p.m.

• History Alive at the Johnston Farm on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, 2019, noon to 5 p.m.

•Evening on the Canal on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019; Reservation Event, 6:30 p.m.

•Fall Celebration at the Johnston Farm on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency and its special events, or how to become a supporting member, call 937-773-2522, or visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com.