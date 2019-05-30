Luedeke to speak at Lockkeepers House

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society and New Bremen Historic Association will present “Life as an Airline Pilot” with New Bremen native and American Airlines pilot Justin D. Luedeke on Sunday, June 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Lockkeepers House, New Bremen.

The event is part of the local historical societies’ “Our Men and Women in Air and Space” initiative, organized in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Mission. The Lockkeepers House is located southwest of the intersection of State Routes 274 and 66 in New Bremen. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will follow the program.

Justin Luedeke is a 2000 graduate of New Bremen High School. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in Aviation Management from the Ohio State University, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Having previously been affiliated with Netjets, PSA Airlines (US Airways Express), and US Airways, Luedeke is now a Pilot for American Airlines for the Airbus 320 Series, International Division. An IOC Duty Chief Pilot, Luedeke has earned more than 10,000 hours of flight time. He is also a pilot recruiter for American Airlines.

“I have always had an interest in aviation,” said Luedeke. “During career day in high school, I was led around the Neil Armstrong Airport, was able to sit in the airplanes and chat with a few of the pilots in the area … From that point, I was [given] one flight lesson just before my 16th birthday. After the first takeoff I knew this is what I wanted to do. Nothing compares to soaring above the earth, leaving your worries below, and breaking through the top of a cloud layer to see an incredible sunset in your view.

” The most magical part of my personal journey was that it all started in Auglaize County at Neil Armstrong Airport,” he continued. “I still remember the first flight with all the wonder of a 15 year old seeing the sunset from 3,500 feet. Today, I still hold that wonder, even from 35,000 feet.”

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.netor 419-738-9328.