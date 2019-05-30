Tipp City to host concert series

TIPP CITY — The ‘Community Night’ Summer Concert Series kicks off it’s 28th season in downtown Tipp City on Friday, June 7. The concert will be held on North Second at Main. The evening of free music will begin at 6:15 p.m., with Groove Elation, followed by Eldorado Brown at 7:30 p.m.

Groove Elation plays blues and instrumental fusion jazz. They are a relatively new band, though its members have all played locally for years. They include Dan Connaughton on bass, Tipp City resident Jeffrey Friend on drums, Mark Spahr playing keyboards, and Lee Swisher on guitar.

A fresh spin on both acoustic and electric blues music, Eldorado Brown brings a unique style to both cover songs and original tunes, many with rich 3-part vocal harmonies. From Muddy Waters to ZZ Top, Eldorado Brown will have you nodding your head with their own special brand of groove-infused blues. The band includes Byron Crews on guitar and vocals, John Hughes on bass and vocals, and Jeffrey Friend playing drums and vocals.

Community Night is a hometown tradition and is held the first Friday of the month June through September. So bring a lawn chair and join with friends and community for a little fun and relaxation. In case of bad weather the concert will be cancelled. For more information call 937-667-3696.