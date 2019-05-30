YWCA trip registration open

PIQUA — The YWCA will host a tour trip, July 24, which will feature stops at the Doll Museum at the Old Rectory in Worthington, along with a stop at The Honda Heritage Center in Marysville.

Departure time is 8 a.m., with a return time of 5:30 p.m.

Trip prices are available for members and non-members; the member’s price is $95, and the non-member fee is $115. All gratuities for lunch and the bus driver are included.

The tour escort is Leesa Baker. A balance of $10 is due upon registration, and the deadline to register for the trip is Wednesday, June 12.

According to Baker, Dolls and toys from the 19th and 20th centuries are displayed at the Old Rectory museum.

The docent-led tour features American, French, German and Parisian dolls by Ludwig Greiner, Izannah Walker and Joel Ellis.

“This tour will remind everyone of memories and childhood stories they may have heard,” said Baker.

A family-style Amish lunch will be at Der Dutchman in Plain City. From there, the group will travel to The Honda Heritage Center, which focuses on Honda’s successes in North America over the last half-century. The Center is an array of historical, current and future products.